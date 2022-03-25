Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $63.77 on Monday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

