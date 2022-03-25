Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Installed Building Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

IBP stock opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.19.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,034,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,497,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

