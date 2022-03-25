QuadrantProtocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.25 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $4.25 million and $68,218.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00113803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.