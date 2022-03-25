Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Lessened by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,138. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $132.86. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

