Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Announces Earnings Results

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 813.96% and a negative return on equity of 163.48%.

NYSE:RMED opened at $0.44 on Friday. Ra Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMED. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ra Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 26,967 shares during the period. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

