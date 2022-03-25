Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $119,675,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. StockNews.com upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.29. 1,055,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,557. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.89.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

