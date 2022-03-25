Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,666 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,808,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after buying an additional 76,353 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.25. 2,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

