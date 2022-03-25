Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.50. 9,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,549. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.