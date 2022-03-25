Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $24,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $295.68. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,617. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.59 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

