Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 10,900 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,308. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

