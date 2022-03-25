Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 105,898 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,470,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.13. 471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.