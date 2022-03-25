Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($34.16) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,270 ($29.88).

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,746 ($22.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($18.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,090 ($27.51). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,764.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,896.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

