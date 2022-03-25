Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.33

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 308892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTLR. Raymond James upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth $129,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

