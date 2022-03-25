Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 928,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 643.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 649,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

