Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

