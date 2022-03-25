Raymond James Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$26.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.04.

TSE:PSK traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 235,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.51 and a twelve month high of C$17.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

