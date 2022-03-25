Raymond James Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Shares of AEM opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

