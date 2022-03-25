Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $76.07 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

