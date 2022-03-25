Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $11,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $11,935.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $11,357.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $12,127.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.28 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reading International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Reading International by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reading International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

