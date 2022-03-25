Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $11,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $11,935.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $11,495.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $11,357.50.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $12,127.50.
- On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.28 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Reading International (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
