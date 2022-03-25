Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realogy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. Realogy has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,472,000 after purchasing an additional 592,809 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Realogy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Realogy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 66,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 219,942 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

