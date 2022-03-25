Rebecca Chavez Sells 2,170 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ChargePoint stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $5,816,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

