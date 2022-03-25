Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,460 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($98.21) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.90) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,956 ($91.57).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($76.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

