Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,000 by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($98.47) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.90) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,956 ($91.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($76.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.58). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

