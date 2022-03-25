Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,000 by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) received a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($98.47) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.90) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,956 ($91.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($76.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.58). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

