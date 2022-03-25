Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Announces Earnings Results

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,707. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 846,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,583.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

