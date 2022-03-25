Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Lowered to GBX 710 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 890 ($11.72) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDW. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.06) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.06) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.90) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 855.86 ($11.27).

LON:RDW opened at GBX 530 ($6.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500.82 ($6.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.79). The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 586.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 641.55.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 20,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 619 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £123,800 ($162,980.52).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

