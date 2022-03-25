Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

NYSE RWT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 6,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,979. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,142 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

