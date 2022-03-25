Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 27th. This is a boost from Reece’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Reece Company Profile (Get Rating)
