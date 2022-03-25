Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 27th. This is a boost from Reece’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Reece Company Profile

Reece Limited supplies plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, waterworks, and refrigeration products in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It serves customers in the trade, retail, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Reece Australia Limited and changed its name to Reece Limited in November 2015.

