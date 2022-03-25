Reed’s (REED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Reed’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

