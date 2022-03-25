Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

RGL stock opened at GBX 87.54 ($1.15) on Thursday. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 75.80 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90. The firm has a market cap of £451.47 million and a PE ratio of 27.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.20.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.