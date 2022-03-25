Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

RLMD stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 311,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 559.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

