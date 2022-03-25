ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Price Target Cut to $12.00

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 434.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

