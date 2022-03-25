Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $766.38

Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 766.38 ($10.09) and traded as low as GBX 681 ($8.97). Renew shares last traded at GBX 687 ($9.04), with a volume of 89,320 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNWH shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.14) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.85) target price on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 775 ($10.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £541.79 million and a PE ratio of 17.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 703.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 766.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

