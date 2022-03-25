Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NFI Group (NFI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NFI Group (TSE: NFI) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2022 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$21.00.

3/11/2022 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$22.00.

3/10/2022 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating.

3/1/2022 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00.

Shares of TSE NFI traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.72. 276,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,604. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.47 and a 52 week high of C$31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -64.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -257.85%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 547,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,757,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,683,565.87. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards acquired 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,704. Insiders acquired 982,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,854 over the last three months.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

