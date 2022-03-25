Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Trading 4.4% Higher

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 2,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 84,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reservoir Media news, CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi purchased 10,709 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $79,353.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan P. Taylor acquired 132,735 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $954,364.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 849,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,863,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

