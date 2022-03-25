Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.93 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

