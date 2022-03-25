Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PACW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

