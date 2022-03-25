Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,553 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,535,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,537,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,978,000 after buying an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,091. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CW opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.44. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

