Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,808 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $150.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.