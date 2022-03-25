Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,235 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after buying an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,768 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,103,000 after acquiring an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,094,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,796 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

