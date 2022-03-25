Reviewing Artivion (NYSE:AORT) & Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Artivion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Artivion has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -4.96% 1.69% 0.64% Apyx Medical -31.27% -26.38% -21.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Artivion and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Artivion presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Apyx Medical has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 126.43%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Artivion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artivion and Apyx Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million 2.67 -$14.83 million ($0.39) -51.92 Apyx Medical $48.52 million 4.49 -$11.90 million ($0.44) -14.39

Apyx Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Artivion beats Apyx Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Apyx Medical (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

