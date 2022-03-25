REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.23 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Shares of REX American Resources stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.79. 618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,254. The stock has a market cap of $614.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $113.43.
In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $153,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $414,056 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on REX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
