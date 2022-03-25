REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.23 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of REX American Resources stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.79. 618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,254. The stock has a market cap of $614.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $113.43.

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $153,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $414,056 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

