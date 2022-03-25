Rightmove (LON:RMV) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 630 ($8.29) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 600 ($7.90).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rightmove to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 753 ($9.91) to GBX 565 ($7.44) in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.35) to GBX 740 ($9.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.47) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.74) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 657.78 ($8.66).

RMV stock opened at GBX 659 ($8.68) on Thursday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 557.40 ($7.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.66). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 646.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 702.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

