Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HOOD. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.62.

HOOD stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,888,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

