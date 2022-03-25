Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Position Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,769 shares of company stock worth $5,539,053 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

