Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.14.

RKLB opened at 8.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 7.55 and a one year high of 21.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

