Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $315.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.45 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $329.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.