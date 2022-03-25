Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

BHIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of BHIL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,484. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

