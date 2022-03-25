Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$1.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

Shares of MAV stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.90. The company had a trading volume of 42,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$35.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.