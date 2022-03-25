Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.43) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RMG. Liberum Capital cut shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($6.19) to GBX 355 ($4.67) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.23) to GBX 768 ($10.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.56) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 685.45 ($9.02).

LON RMG opened at GBX 360.70 ($4.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 407.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 451.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.08).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

