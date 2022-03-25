RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts recently commented on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,501. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

